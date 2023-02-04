Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ EVOK opened at $4.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.06. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 178.36% and a negative net margin of 391.75%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.