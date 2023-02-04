Fei USD Reaches Market Cap of $412.95 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00004164 BTC on popular exchanges. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $412.95 million and $2.05 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00048489 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029534 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00019239 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001378 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00224618 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002782 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00167150 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

FEI is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99298486 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,025,352.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

