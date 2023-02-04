Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $133.07 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $274.14 million and approximately $133.07 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001430 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00090845 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00063393 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00025041 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.