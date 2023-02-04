Fiera Capital Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Fiera Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$160.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$157.40 million.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

FSZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

TSE:FSZ opened at C$9.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$8.17 and a one year high of C$10.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.97. The stock has a market cap of C$964.82 million and a P/E ratio of 17.09.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is presently 156.36%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

