Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196,022 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $32,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. DA Davidson began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.64. 4,966,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,651,709. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

