Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,394,000 after acquiring an additional 188,518 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.53. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $113.80.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.