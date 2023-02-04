First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Raised to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $44.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.80.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 101.62%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $103,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,356.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 963,853 shares in the company, valued at $42,563,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $103,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,356.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,869. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Featured Articles

