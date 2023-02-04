First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

First Wave BioPharma Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of First Wave BioPharma stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. First Wave BioPharma has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $348.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $5.61. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FWBI Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of First Wave BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm is involved in a therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

