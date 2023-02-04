FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

FirstCash has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. FirstCash has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FirstCash to earn $7.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

FirstCash stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.78.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $749.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstCash will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 38,998 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $3,442,743.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,003,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,512,167.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 595,628 shares of company stock worth $53,164,121. Corporate insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after purchasing an additional 730,072 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 122,284 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 502,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,903,000 after purchasing an additional 118,323 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 56,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at $3,313,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

