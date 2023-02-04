Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 28,837 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,553,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,837 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 3.32% of Sally Beauty worth $44,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 80,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $2,334,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000.

SBH stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 72.24%. The company had revenue of $957.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBH shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

