Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 404,984 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,055,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 404,984 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $89,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $44.06 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $247.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

