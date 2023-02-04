Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Shares Purchased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,910,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242,834 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 2.64% of Five Point worth $10,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Point by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 233,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Five Point by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,286,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 62,045 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Five Point by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Price Performance

Shares of FPH stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 130,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,329. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $6.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

