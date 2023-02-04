Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.17

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $82.17 and last traded at $81.41, with a volume of 13258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDYPY. Barclays lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £129 ($159.32) to £150 ($185.25) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15,523.20.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.74.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

