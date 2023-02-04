Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Holdings Trimmed by INCA Investments LLC

INCA Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,852 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano makes up about 17.2% of INCA Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. INCA Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $29,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at about $1,515,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 70.6% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.3% in the third quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 141,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 885.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 87,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $83.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.41. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $88.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMX. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.04.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

