Ford Motor (F) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on March 1st

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the auto manufacturer on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Ford Motor has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ford Motor has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 165,500,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,259,148. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,897 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 43,723 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 111,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.49.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.