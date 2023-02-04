Ford Motor (F) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on March 1st

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the auto manufacturer on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.
Ford Motor has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ford Motor has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.
Ford Motor Price Performance
Shares of F traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 165,500,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,259,148. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor
In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Ford Motor
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,897 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 43,723 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 111,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.49.
About Ford Motor
Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.
