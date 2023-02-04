Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the auto manufacturer on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Ford Motor has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ford Motor has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $18.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of -25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on F shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,010 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 288,362 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 20.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 582,622 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 98,686 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 35.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,472,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 387,563 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.