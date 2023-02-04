Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.23. 165,500,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,259,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of -25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

Several research firms have recently commented on F. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.49.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Ford Motor by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 30.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,464 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,759 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $199,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

