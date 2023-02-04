Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Ford Motor Price Performance
NYSE:F traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.23. 165,500,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,259,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of -25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52.
Ford Motor Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.65%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor
In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Ford Motor by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 30.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,464 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,759 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $199,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ford Motor Company Profile
Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.
Further Reading
