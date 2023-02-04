Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target Cut to C$6.25 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth about $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth about $28,400,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

