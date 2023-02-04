Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target Cut to C$6.25 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
FSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance
Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth about $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth about $28,400,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Fortuna Silver Mines
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.