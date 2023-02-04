Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.63.

FYBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 0.9 %

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $30.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.28. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. State Street Corp increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 97.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,134,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,275 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $42,550,000. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 212.3% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,782,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 134.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,008,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,586 shares during the last quarter.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

