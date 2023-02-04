Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $8.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Funko from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Funko stock opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.38. Funko has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $596.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.23). Funko had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $365.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $73,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Funko news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $169,764.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,268.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $73,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Funko by 221.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Funko by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Funko during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Funko by 11.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

