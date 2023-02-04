FY2022 EPS Estimates for Marathon Gold Co. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Marathon Gold in a report issued on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Marathon Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01).

Marathon Gold Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MOZ. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. National Bankshares set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.79.

MOZ stock opened at C$0.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.17. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.73 and a 12-month high of C$3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$391.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Marathon Gold

(Get Rating)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.