FY2022 EPS Estimates for Marathon Gold Co. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Marathon Gold in a report issued on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Marathon Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01).
MOZ stock opened at C$0.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.17. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.73 and a 12-month high of C$3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$391.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
