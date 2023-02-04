Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gaia Stock Performance
Shares of GAIA opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Gaia has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 million, a P/E ratio of -317.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.
Institutional Trading of Gaia
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
