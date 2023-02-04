Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.80

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.80 and traded as low as $2.76. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 82,625 shares traded.

Galaxy Gaming Trading Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. It operates under the Land-based Gaming and Online Gaming segments Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

