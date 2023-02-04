GateToken (GT) Market Capitalization Reaches $490.25 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $490.25 million and approximately $882,285.22 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.53 or 0.00019244 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009992 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00048805 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029283 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00225520 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002758 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00173518 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.51139044 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $944,360.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.