GateToken (GT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $874,983.87

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $4.49 or 0.00019169 BTC on major exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $486.20 million and $874,983.87 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GateToken

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.51139044 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $944,360.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

