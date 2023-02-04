GateToken Price Hits $4.47 on Major Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $483.56 million and $869,402.75 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One GateToken token can now be purchased for approximately $4.47 or 0.00019040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009996 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00049070 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029375 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00225420 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002767 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00172346 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.51139044 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $944,360.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

