Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. Generac comprises 1.3% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Generac by 2.2% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Price Performance

Generac stock opened at $122.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.92. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $329.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.05.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Recommended Stories

