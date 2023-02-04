General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

General Mills Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $75.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,104. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.