Genting Singapore (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Genting Singapore (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GIGNY opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.02. Genting Singapore has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

Genting Singapore Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the development and operation of resorts and casinos. It operates through the Leisure and Hospitality; and Investments segments. The Leisure and Hospitality segment focuses on e integrated resort in Singapore and other hospitality and support services.

