Genting Singapore (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Genting Singapore (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Genting Singapore Price Performance
GIGNY opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.02. Genting Singapore has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $38.30.
Genting Singapore Company Profile
