Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.67.
GLBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
Global-e Online Stock Performance
Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.23. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $47.70.
Institutional Trading of Global-e Online
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global-e Online by 29.2% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 903,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,214,000 after buying an additional 203,900 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at $2,639,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1,168.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 79,323 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 53.0% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter valued at $7,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
