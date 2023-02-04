Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.20-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Globe Life also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.20 to $10.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Globe Life stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,184. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,235,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,256,960.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,235,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,256,960.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $1,524,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,699,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,373 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,541. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

