Gode Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $463,932.86 (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gode Chain has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and approximately $463,932.86 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gode Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.51 or 0.00429037 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,855.82 or 0.29263680 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.94 or 0.00418052 BTC.

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gode Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gode Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.