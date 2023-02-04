Gode Chain Price Reaches $0.0231 on Exchanges (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Gode Chain has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $458,284.11 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

