Golden Goose Price Hits $0.0006 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded up 87.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $91,786.10 and approximately $5,044.44 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded up 80.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

