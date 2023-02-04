Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (CVE:GOG – Get Rating) fell 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23. 114,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 113,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Golden Tag Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.67 million and a PE ratio of -8.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19.

About Golden Tag Resources

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, zinc, copper, lead, and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that consists of 4 mining concessions covering an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

