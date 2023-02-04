Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Stock Position Decreased by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAAU. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 211.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 468,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 318,050 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,585,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 150,798 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,687,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 313.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 182,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 138,060 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

AAAU opened at $18.50 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45.

