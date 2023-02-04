Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Goldrich Mining shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 35,002 shares changing hands.

Goldrich Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

About Goldrich Mining

Goldrich Mining Co is an exploration stage company, which engages in acquiring and advancing of mineral properties. It focuses on developing Chandalar gold district in Alaska. The company was founded on March 26, 1959 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

