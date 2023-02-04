Governance OHM Trading Up 2.9% This Week (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, Governance OHM has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for about $2,641.78 or 0.11279840 BTC on popular exchanges. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and $143,502.86 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002678 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.69 or 0.00430021 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,867.51 or 0.29330734 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.55 or 0.00416630 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
