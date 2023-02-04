GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 298.27%. The business had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.00 million. The business’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GrafTech International Price Performance

Shares of EAF stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,094,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. GrafTech International has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $12.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 11.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 63,036 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 855.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 63.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 104,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in GrafTech International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in GrafTech International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 152,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

EAF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

About GrafTech International

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.