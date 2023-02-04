GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 298.27%. The business had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.00 million. The business’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
GrafTech International Price Performance
Shares of EAF stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,094,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. GrafTech International has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $12.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54.
GrafTech International Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.21%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EAF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
About GrafTech International
GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.
