GSK (NYSE:GSK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.94-$1.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.54 billion-$39.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.92 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.38) to GBX 1,535 ($18.96) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.67) to GBX 1,400 ($17.29) in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered GSK from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays cut their target price on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($22.23) to GBX 1,450 ($17.91) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GSK from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,555.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74. GSK has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.17.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 36.37%. Analysts expect that GSK will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in GSK by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,996,037 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,067,000 after purchasing an additional 125,884 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in GSK by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,715 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,322,000 after purchasing an additional 19,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in GSK by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,529,000 after acquiring an additional 82,520 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

