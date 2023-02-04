Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 60,304 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPEV opened at $10.50 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $41.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. XPeng had a negative net margin of 26.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $959.23 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of XPeng to $8.92 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.03.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

