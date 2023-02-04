Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.31-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05 billion-$6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.23 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY23 guidance to ~$0.31-0.42 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 36,149,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,025,448. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,846 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

