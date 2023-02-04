HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on GeoVax Labs to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOVX opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a market cap of $24.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.91. GeoVax Labs has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $4.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GeoVax Labs ( NASDAQ:GOVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that GeoVax Labs will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in GeoVax Labs by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 19,409 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GeoVax Labs by 659.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GeoVax Labs by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 291,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever, the Zika virus and malaria, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.