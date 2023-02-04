HedgeTrade (HEDG) Market Capitalization Achieves $31.97 Million

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for approximately $0.0917 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $31.97 million and $4,908.04 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade’s launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

