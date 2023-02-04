Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $238.35.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $236.28 on Tuesday. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $242.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hershey will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,023 shares of company stock worth $9,293,587 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

