Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,920 ($23.71) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.67) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,440 ($17.78) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,754 ($21.66).

Shares of LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,733.50 ($21.41) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 1,428.28. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,137 ($26.39). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,600.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,466.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Deneen Vojta purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,703 ($21.03) per share, with a total value of £17,030 ($21,032.48).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

