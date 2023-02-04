HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Lifted to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

HMST has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut HomeStreet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut HomeStreet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut HomeStreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

HMST opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average is $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $556.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $52.95.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.32). HomeStreet had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. On average, analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in HomeStreet by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in HomeStreet by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Further Reading

