Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Raised to $204.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $199.00 to $204.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HON. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.07.

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.3 %

HON stock opened at $202.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.82 and a 200 day moving average of $196.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,082,878,000 after acquiring an additional 156,753 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,050 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after acquiring an additional 211,341 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after acquiring an additional 110,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $392,204,000 after acquiring an additional 45,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

