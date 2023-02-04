Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.30 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion.

Honeywell International Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.32. The company has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group downgraded Honeywell International from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.07.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $276,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

