Horizen (ZEN) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $146.32 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $10.98 or 0.00046848 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $146.32 million and approximately $18.71 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00201228 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00073694 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001818 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,332,331 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

